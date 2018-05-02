Greenes invest £2.5m in new Craigavon shop

A £2.5m store is set to open in central Craigavon creating at least 25 new jobs for the area.

The major investment by the Greene family will see a new Centra shop and garage forecourt opening in just a few weeks.

The major development ,close to Rushmere Shopping Centre, has been the brainchild of local business men Tom and Lorne Greene who are already well established and respected in the Craigavon area.

Tom said: “The store will be selling highly convenient food to go plus an extensive grocery section.”

The businessmen added there would be a state-of-the-art deli section with a healthy salad range as well as convenience food.

There will also be an extensive fruit and vegetable section as well as frozen food.

Tom explained they aim to cater for local residents who want to do their usual household shop as well as office workers who want lunch or a convenient shop.

They will also be opening a fuel forecourt in conjunction with LCC Go but it will be a Pay in Store facility.

Tom said both he and his brother have worked hard to bring a high quality store to the local community and visiting shoppers.

“We are pleased to be working with Musgrave, Centra and Go to open this shop and forecourt,” said Tom.

The shop will be opening on May 22.

The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that garden and leisure chain The Range is to open a new store in Portadown this month. It is understood more than 60 jobs could be created at the new store which is opening at the Meadows Shopping Centre.

The Meadows said on its Facebook page this week: “We’re delighted to announce that The Range is opening at the Meadows Shopping Centre on 11th May at 9am! We can’t wait!”

The Range sells a wide variety of products including furniture, DIY lighting, toys, crafts and leisure goods.