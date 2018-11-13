Local entrepreneurs urged to ‘Go For It’ during Global Entrepreneurship Week

Global Entrepreneurship Week, November 12 - November 16, is the world’s largest celebration of enterprise and entrepreneurial people

Mid Ulster District Council is urging local would-be entrepreneurs thinking about starting their own business to ‘Go For It’ as they celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Mark ONeill from Draperstown, started his business, The Roof Window Specialist, after completing his business plan with the Go For It programme. Mark is now working all over Northern Ireland and his business is growing from strength to strength

The Go For It programme, which is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland Programme and the 11 Councils, runs from November 12 until November 16,

It is the world’s largest celebration of enterprise and entrepreneurial people, who launch start-up businesses, bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and enhance human welfare.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Councillor Sean McPeake, Council Chair explains: ''Global Entrepreneurship Week is a celebration of entrepreneurship and we aim to inspire and motivate people to explore their potential as entrepreneurs and innovators, and take that first step into starting their own business.

''Mid Ulster has a strong tradition of entrepreneurship, and our Community Plan prioritises job creation, investment and the enhancement of people’s skills and employability.

''The Go For It Programme will provide anyone wishing to start their own business with expert advice and guidance on how to take that next step to transform their fledgling idea into a business, so I’d urge anyone interested in going for self-employment to take advantage of the support provided through the programme.”



Find out more

Mid Ulster District Council wants anyone who has an idea for a business to call 0800 027 0639 or visit goforitni.com and let the Go For It Programme help them through the business start-up process and transform their idea into a real business.