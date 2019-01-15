Lurgan train station to get £25m investment

A major investment of around £25m is set to revamp Lurgan Train Station with promises that is should reduced waiting times at the gates.

The major package aims to upgrade the tracks, the station itself and include alterations to the signalling system.

It follows years of frustration that vehicles remain queued at railway gates in William St, Lake St and Bells Row.

The Lurgan Infrastructure Investment Package is to run across three phases, with phase one starting in July this year and an expected completion date of 2023.

The first phase is the Lurgan Area Track Renewal with a project budget of £11.9m. The construction phase for this is July and August this year.

The second phase is the redevelopment of the train station itself. This project, which is expected to start in October 2020, will run for 18 months and have a budget of between £1.2m to £5m depending on which option is taken forward.

The third phase is Lurgan Level Crossing Signalling Alterations which is expected to start in July 2022 and last a year.

The budget for this phase is between £8m and £9m depending on which option is decided upon.

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian has welcomed a multi million pound investment into Lurgan’s rail infrastructure.

Speaking following a meeting with Translink officials he said: “This investment is long overdue.

“Lurgan’s rail infrastructure has not been upgraded since the 1980s.

“I welcome this investment and the vision behind it.

“The works will include track renewal, redevelopment of the railway station and signalling alterations aimed at reducing wait time at gates,” said Cllr Haughian.

“Public information sessions will be held in the coming weeks. I took the opportunity to express frustration at the waiting times locals experience at the gates.

“Translink officials have assured us that this will significantly reduce waiting time at the gates in William Street, Lake Street and Bells Row.”