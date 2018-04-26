Marks and Spencer to open new store in Autumn

A new Marks and Spencer store in Craigavon is set to open this Autumn, the firm has revealed.

Work is at an advanced stage at the Marks and Spencer’s Food Hall which is expected to attract around 80 new jobs for the area.

Work at new Marks and Spencer store well under way

A spokesperson for Marks and Spencer said: “I can confirm that the store is planned to open in Autumn 2018.”

There had been speculation locally that the proposed Food Hall at the former B&Q building may be ‘on pause’ after a series of store closures across the UK.

Last September Marks and Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe visited Northern Ireland to celebrate the firm’s 50th anniversary here and announced opening a new store in Craigavon.

Around 100 jobs have been created at the new Food Hall at Craigavon’s Marlborough Retail Park during its construction.

And the 7,400 sq ft Marks and Spencer Food Hall will also be home to a cafe.

The group, which has 21 stores in Northern Ireland, said it would further “reshape” the clothing and home arm to focus on the most successful locations, while also driving more online sales.

Marks and Spencer recently opened its latest foodhall at a filling station forecourt close to Belfast International Airport.

The chain has 20 stores in the province, with the food hall at its Sprucefield store claiming the highest food sales of any Marks and Spencer store in the UK.

Mr Rowe, who has been in the top job for over a year, said: “We’re adding about 200 jobs in Northern Ireland, which is a continuation of our success story here.

“Some of our largest market shares are here in Northern Ireland - including our second-largest food market share,” he said.

The chain announced the closure in January of eight stores across the UK with close to 500 jobs affected.