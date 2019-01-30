Michelle’s sweet smell of success

A Lurgan mother has went from indulging a hobby of making bath bombs, soaps and candles to selling her handmade products from her own very shop with the support of the Go For It Programme, in association with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Michelle Crossey revealed that she started off making bath bombs and scented gifts for presents for friends and family a few Christmases ago. “It just sort of took off and I started making more and then decided to turn it into a business venture,” she explained.

Michelle decided to start researching natural products and developing her own range. Along with products from other local supplies. This culminated earlier this year when she established Michelle’s Melt and More, a shop in Craigavon Industrial Development Organisation in Lurgan.

“The shop stocks, bath bombs, melts, candles, frames and gift ideas,” a proud Michelle said.

“I had a real passion for making the products, but it was The Go For it Programme helped me turn it into a reality. My business advisor, Kirsty, helped me with all the financial planning which I needed to do to begin manufacturing and retailing my range.

“So far things have been going really well and I have exceeded my expectations.”