New owner for Quirky Bird

Moira-based Tea Room Quirky Bird is now under new ownership with Stephen Coulter expressing his delight at preserving and further developing it as part of the local community.

The Quirky Bird has been a firm favourite in the village for a number of years and Vice-Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE, recently met Stephen to congratulate him on his latest venture.

Stephen commented: “I am proud and honoured to take ownership of the Quirky Bird. Having spent the last 15 years managing restaurants, four and a half years of which was spent as an owner of my own Subway franchise, I am excited to be taking on a new challenge in such a vibrant area.

“I look forward to working closely alongside the Council to further develop the Quirky Bird’s position at the heart of the community of Moira.”

Alderman Ewart said: “I wish Stephen well with the Quirky Bird and I am pleased to learn that he plans to build on the success of the business and that it will remain very much at the centre of the local community. It is a busy hub frequently used by locals and visitors to the area and has certainly added charm to the village.

“I would also like to wish the previous owner Diane Bird, who established the tearooms, the very best for the future.

“The Council will be shortly announce a new suite of Business Support Programmes for all SMEs and we will work with Stephen and the team in finding the right support to match their future plans.”