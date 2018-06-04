Thousands flock to Lurgan Park for 106th agricultural show

Thousands basked in the sunshine at Lurgan Horse and Cattle Society’s 106th annual agricultural show.

The town’s idyllic park proved to be an excellent backdrop for one of the first Provincial shows of the annual farming calendar.

Judge John Henning, Moira, congratulates Victoria Johnston, Clogher, champion junior handler in the cattle section at the 106th Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

One of the highlights of this year’s show was the Food Heartland featuring local artisan products. Visitors were inspired by celebrity TV chef and culinary writer Jenny Bristow who demonstrated a variety of menus throughout the day.

The packed schedule included an array of activities including rural crafts, pet show, vintage cavalcade, amusements, live music and a wide range of trade exhibits.

Among the visitors were the ABC Borough’s First Citizen Alderman Gareth Wilson, UFU deputy president David Brown, NISA chairman Fiona Patterson, DUP MLA Carla Lockhart and party colleague Jonny Buckley.

Show secretary Michele Doran confirmed a strong entry across the various home industry, poultry and livestock classes. “It has been another great show, and we’ve been very lucky with the weather.

Simmental judge Robin Boyd, Portglenone, congratulates Jonny Hazelton, Dungannon, on winning the reserve supreme championship with Ranfurly Weikel 18th. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of our 106th annual show, especially ABC Council and our many sponsors for their continued support. A special mention to our principal sponsor ABP, and the dedicated team who give so freely of their time to organise the show.”

Among the stewards volunteering at the event was Hazel Snape from Western Australia. The former Bleary YFC member is originally from Waringstown, and was visiting Lurgan Show for the first time in 40 years. She was welcomed by cattle section chairman and show vice president William Gibson, who has been a stalwart of the Lurgan Show Society for 60 years.

The cattle section attracted a variety of continental, native and traditional breeds. Leading the parade and securing the award for the supreme champion of champions was the crossbred Limousin heifer ‘Nanny McPhee’ exhibited by Portadown herd owners Nigel and Sandra Cochrane, and twins Molly and Matthew.

Claiming the reserve award was the Holstein and interbreed dairy champion Glasson Meridian B Balise VG89 bred by Portadown exhibitors Philip and Simon Haffey. This third calver is one of 150 pedigree cows in the dairy herd, and is currently producing 63 litres of milk on a daily basis.

Conor Loughran, Genus ABS, congratulates Philip and Simon Haffey on winning the Holstein and dairy interbreed championships at Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

N and R Neill from Portadown scooped the plaudits in the poultry section with their Buff Orpington Rooster. The reserve championship went to an Asian Game hard feather bantam from Trevor Gardiner, Waringstown.

Bessbrook flock owner David Brown led the way in the sheep section with his Beltex shearilng ewe; while the reserve championship went to a Suffolk ewe owned by Mark Priestly from Seaforde.

Kerry Murphy from Stewartstown exhibited the champion goat, and Nathaniel Lennox from Cookstown had a clean sweep winning the awards for the champion male and female Pygmy goats.

Results from the 106th Lurgan Show include:

Isla Haffey from Portadown was the winner of the dairy young handlers class at Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

CATTLE SPECIALS

Harrison Centennial Show Championship Cup for the supreme champion of champions in the cattle section: Nigel and Sandra Cochrane (Commercial). Reserve: Philip and Simon Haffey (Holstein).

Qualifier for the Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship: Philip and Simon Haffey (Holstein).

Linden Foods/NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship: Wesley Abraham (Simmental) and Jason Whitcroft (Simmental).

Bank of Ireland/NISA Pedigree Junior Bull Championship: WD and JD Hazelton (Simmental) and Paul Elwood (British Blue).

George Savage Memorial Cup for the rare or minority breed champion: Rachel Armour.

Kyle Savage presents the George Savage Memorial Cup to Rachel Armour, who exhibited the Irish Moiled champion Beechmount Jasmine at Lurgan Show. Looking on is judge Tamzin Mogg from Worcestershire. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Lurgan Milling and Co Cup for the best pair of dairy females: Philip and Simon Haffey (Holstein).

Best pair of beef animals, owned by exhibitor – 1, Robert Miller (Commercial); 2, WD and JD Hazelton (Simmental).

Champion beef animal in show: Nigel and and Sandra Cochrane (Commercial). Reserve: Robert Clyde (Limousin).

Holstein

Express Foods Perpetual Cup for the champion: Philip and Simon Haffey. Reserve: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Maiden heifer – 1, 2, and 3, Philip and Simon Haffey.

Cow, in-milk – 1, Philip and Simon Haffey.

Aberdeen Angus

Ruddock Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: W and V Vogan. Reserve: Emily Peters.

Heifer, born in 2016 – 1, Emily Peters.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, W and V Vogan.

British Blonde

Ulster Farmers’ Mart Perpetual Cup for the champion: Johnston Farms. Reserve: Gary McClelland.

Cow, any age – 1, Johnston Farms.

Heifer – 1, Johnston Farms.

Bull or heifer calf, under one-year-old – 1, Gary McClelland; 2, Johnston Farms.

Bank of Ireland Calf Championship qualifiers: Gary McCelland and Johnston Farms.

Young handler aged 14 to 23-years-old – 1, Victoria Johnston; 2, Gary McClelland.

British Blue

Champion: Paul Elwood.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/17 – 1, Paul Elwood.

Charolais

Automart Cup for the champion: Nigel and Gail Matchett.

Heifer, born in 2017 – 1, Nigel and Gail Matchett.

Hereford

Burke Perpetual Cup for the champion: J and G Small. Reserve: James Graham.

Bull, born on or before 31/08/16 – 1, Ciaran Kerr; 2, Gemma McCorry.

Bull, born on or after 01/09/16 – 1, James Graham.

Heifer, born between 01/01/14 and 31/08/16 – 1, Greer Watson; 2, J and K Taggart; 3, James Gaham.

Heifer, born between 01/01/15 and 31/08/17 – 1, J and G Small; 2, Greer Watson; 3, Marcus Murdock.

Limousin

Lurgan Show Society Tankard for the champion: Robert Clyde. Reserve: Heather Rainey.

Cow, any age – 1, Andrew Hamill.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/16 – 1, and 2, Robert Clyde.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/17 – 1, Heather Rainey.

Junior bull – 1, D and J Bell; 2, Heather Rainey.

Bull or heifer calf – 1, Andrew Hamill.

Beef Shorthorn

Derryadd Perpetual Cup for the champion: Jim and Valerie Peters.

Heifer, born between 01/09/15 and 31/08/16 – 1, Jim and Valerie Peters.

Simmental

William Johnston Cup for the champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: WD and JD Hazelton

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 30/06/16 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton.

Heifer, born between 01/07/16 and 31/12/16 – 1, Wesley Abraham; 2, Jason Whitcroft; 3, Molly Bradley.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/17 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Jason Whitcroft.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Jason Whitcroft.

Young handler – 1, Molly Bradley; 2, Jason Whitcroft.

Irish Moiled

Champion: Rachel Armour. Reserve: Caroline Lyons.

Maiden heifer – 1, Rachel Armour; 2, Caroline Lyons.

Dexter

Champion: Bloomer Family. Reserve: James McCullough.

Bull, any age – 1, Bloomer Family; 2, Nigel McIlrath.

Cow, any age – 1, and 2, James McCullough; 3, Bloomer Family.

Heifer, any age – 1, James McCullough; 2, Willeen Montgomery; 3, James McCullough.

Calf, under one-year-old – 1, Willeen Montgomery; 2, Bloomer Family; 3, James McCullough.

Minority Breed

Champion: Arnold Pearson. Reserve: Arnold Pearson.

Any other rare or minority breed – 1, and 2, Arnold Pearson.

Commercial Cattle

Bovril Perpetual Cup for the champion: Robert Miller. Reserve: Nigel and Sandra Cochrane.

Suckled calf, born on or after 01/09/17 – 1, Robert Miller; 2, Nigel and Sandra Cochrane.

Store heifer – 1, Nigel and Sandra Cochrane; 2, Desmond O’Hanlon; 3, Stephen Murray.

Qualifier for the Ulster Bank Pairs Competition: Robert Miller.

Qualifier for the AgriCare Breeding Heifer Championship: Stephen Murray.

SHEEP

Award for supreme champion in the sheep section: David Brown (Beltex. Reserve: Mark Priestley (Suffolk).

Qualifier for Danske Bank/NISA Sheep Championship: Jim Bell (Charollais); and J Redmond (Blue Texel)

Qualifier for ISA/Clogher Valley Show NI Continental sheep Final: Messrs Williamson and Liggett (Texel); Mark Latimer (Suffolk); and Jim Bell (Charollais).

Qualifier for Cydectin Young Handler Final: JD Wells; Christopher McClurg and Samantha Todd.

Young handler, aged 8 to 10-years-old – 1, James Hare; 2, Blake Redmond; 3, Katie Donnelly.

Young handler, aged 11 to 14-years-old – 1, Samantha Todd; 2, Christopher McClurg; 3, JD Wells.

Suffolk

William Allen Memorial Perpetual Cup for the champion: Mark Priestley. Reserve: Jack Moses.

HM Hillis Perpetual Challenge Cup for the best group of three: Mark Priestley.

Shearling ram – 1, Tyrone Linden; 2, Jack Moses.

Ewe, any age – 1, Mark Priestley; 2, Rachel Armour.

Shearling ewe – 1, Norman Robinson; 2, Mark Priestley; 3, Jack Moses.

Ram lamb – 1, Mark Priestley; 2, David Ford; 3, John McClurg.

Ewe lamb – 1, Jack Moses; 2, Norman Robinson; 3, Mark Priestley.

Group of three – 1, Mark Priestley; 2, Norman Robinson; 3, Jack Moses.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Mark Priestley; 2, Norman Robinson; 3, Jack Moses.

Hampshire Down

Champion: A and V McFadden. Reserve: Kevin McCarthy.

The Ashley Trophy for the best group of three: Kevin McCarthy.

Ram, any age – 1, Kevin McCarthy; 2, A and V McFadden.

Shearling ram – 1, Brian Kennedy; 2, Kevin McCarthy.

Ewe, any age – 1, Kevin McCarthy; 2, A and V McFadden; 3, Kevin McCarthy.

Shearling ewe – 1, and 2, Kevin McCarthy; 3, Trevor and Samantha Todd.

Ram lamb – 1, A and V McFadden; 2, Kevin McCarthy; 3, Trevor and Samantha Todd.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, A and V McFadden; 3, Kevin McCarthy.

Group of three – 1, Kevin McCarthy.

Pair, property of exhibitor -1, Kevin McCarthy; 2, A and V McFadden; 3, Trevor and Samantha Todd.

Novice breeder – 1, Brian Kennedy; 2, JD Wells.

Texel

Champion: Naomi Ardis. Reserve: Jack Moses.

Ram, any age – 1, Ben Casement.

Shearling ram – 1, Jack Moses; 2, and 3, Mark and Louise Breen.

Ewe, any age – 1, Naomi Ardis; 2, Messrs Williamson and Liggett; 3, S and J McCollam.

Shearling ewe -1, Jack Moses; 2, S and J McCollam; 3, Naomi Ardis.

Ram lamb – 1, S and J McCollam; 2, and 3, Paul and Bailie O’Connor.

Ewe lamb – 1, Jack Moses; 2, Messrs Williamson and Liggett; 3, Nathan Armstrong.

Group of three – 1, Jack Moses; 2, Naomi Ardis; 3, Messrs Williamson and Liggett.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Jack Moses; 2, Messrs Williamson and Liggett; 3, Naomi Ardis.

Best exhibitor-bred lamb – 1, S and J Collam; 2, Jack Moses; 3, Messrs Williamson and Liggett.

Ile de France

Champion: David Dalzell. Reserve: Melvyn Annett.

Ram, any age – 1, Melvyn Annett; 2, and 3, David Dalzell.

Shearling ram – 1, Melvyn Annett; 2, and 3, David Dalzell.

Ewe, any age – 1, and 2, David Dalzell; 3, Melvyn Annett.

Shearling ewe – 1, Melvyn Annett; 2, and 3, David Dalzell.

Ram lamb – 1, David Dalzell; 2,Melvyn Annett; 3, David Dalzell.

Ewe lamb – 1, Melvyn Annett; 2, and 3, David Dalzell.

Group of three – 1, Melvyn Annett; 2, and 3, David Dalzell.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Melvyn Annett; 2, and 3, David Dalzell.

Charollais

Saville Auto Village Cup for the champion: Jim Bell. Reserve: Drew Cowan.

Lornbrook Perpetual Trophy for the best group of three: Jim Bell.

Ram, any age – 1, and 2, Jim Bell.

Shearling ram – 1, Drew Cowan; 2, and 3, Jim Bell.

Ewe, any age – 1, 2, and 3, Jim Bell.

Shearling ewe – 1, 2, and 3, Jim Bell.

Ram lamb – 1, Sabrina Glasgow.

Ewe lamb – 1, Drew Cowan; 2, and 3, Jim Bell.

Group of three – 1, Jim Bell.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Jim Bell; 2, Sabrina Glasgow.

Border Leicester

Champion: Hydebank College. Reserve: Hydebank College.

Shearling ram – 1, Hydebank College.

Ram lamb – 1, Hydebank College.

Ewe lamb – 1, Hydebank College.

Beltex

Champion: David Brown. Reserve: David Brown.

Shearling ram –1, David Brown; 2, Kevin McCarthy; 3, David Brown.

Shearling ewe – 1, David Brown; 2, Kevin McCarthy; 3, David Brown.

Ram lamb – 1, and 2, David Brown.

Ewe lamb – 1, and 2, David Brown.

Group of three – 1, Mark Latimer.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Mark Latimer.

Zwartble

Champion: Caroline Lyons. Reserve: Melvyn Dorman.

Ram, any age – 1, Caroline Lyons.

Shearling ram – 1, Sam Forbes; 2, Catherine McCracken.

Ewe, any age – 1, Catherine McCracken.

Shearling ewe – 1, Melvyn Dorman; 2, Jack Owens; 3, Anthony Donnelly.

Ram lamb – 1, Jack Owens; 2, Melvyn Dorman.

Ewe lamb – 1, Caroline Lyons; 2, Melvyn Dorman; 3, Catherine McCracken.

Group of three – 1, Melvyn Dorman; 2, Caroline Lyons; 3, Catherine McCracken.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Caroline Lyons; 2, Melvyn Dorman; 3, Jack Owens.

Rare breed

Champion: RJ McCauley. Reserve: RJ McCauley.

Ram, any age – 1, and 2, RJ McCauley.

Shearling ewe – 1, RJ McCauley.

Ram lamb – 1, RJ McCauley.

Ewe lamb – 1, RJ McCauley.

Group of three – 1, RJ McCauley.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, RJ McCauley.

Blue Texel

Champion: C and A Richardson. Reserve: J Redmond.

Ram, any age – 1, C and A Richardson.

Ewe, any age – 1, C and A Richardson; 2, J Redmond.

Ram lamb – 1, C and A Richardson; 2, J Redmond; 3, C and A Richardson.

Ewe lamb – 1, J Redmond; 2, C and A Richardson; 3, J Redmond.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, C and A Richardson; 2, J Redmond.

Shearling ewe – 1, C and A Richardson; 2, and 3, J Redmond.

Group of three – 1, J Redmond; 2, C and A Richardson.

Crossbred Sheep

Champion: Noleen Henry. Reserve: J Redmond.

Crossbred ewe, any age – 1, Noleen Henry; 2, J Redmond.

Crossbred ewe with twin lambs at foot – 1, Noleen Henry.

Crossbred ewe or ram lamb – 1, J Redmond; 2, Noleen Henry.

Butchers lambs

Best pair of export quality lambs – 1, Noleen Henry.

GOATS

Lurgan Show Society Cup for the champion: Kerry Murphy.

Cunningham Cup for the reserve champion: Arthur Mullan.

Bertie Toal Cup for the champion goatling: Kerry Murphy.

Tom Houston Cup for the champion kid: Kerry Murphy.

Bertie Toal Small Cup for the best group of three: Kerry Murphy.

Jason Cup for the champion male: Molly Vance Mallon.

Mary Bloomer Cup for the best young handler: Megan Ross.

Female goat, in-milk, Saanen or British Saanen – 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Nathaniel Lennox.

Female goat, in-milk, Anglo Nubia or AOV – 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Arthur Mullan; 3, George McKeown.

Goatling, Saanen, British Saanen, Toggenburg, British Toggenburg or British Alpine – 1, and 2, Kerry Murphy; 3, Nathaniel Lennox.

Goatling, Anglo Nubian or AOV – 1, Molly Vance Mallon; 2, Arthur Mullan; 3, Molly Vance Mallon.

Kid, Saanen, British Saanen, Toggenburg or British Toggenburg – 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Arthur Mullan; 3, Kerry Murphy.

Kid, Anglo Nubian or AOV – 1, Molly Vance Mallon; 2, Arthur Mullan; 3, Molly Vance Mallon.

Non pedigree goat, in-milk – 1, Molly Vance Mallon.

Male goat, any age – 1, Molly Vance Mallon.

Group of three – 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Arthur Mullan; 3, Molly Vance Mallon.

Young handler, aged 16 and over – 1, Megan Ross; 2, Molly Vance Mallon; 3, Aodhan Gillan.

Pygmy Goats

NI Pygmy Goat Club Shield for the champion male: Nathaniel Lennox.

Lurgan Show Society Cup for the reserve champion male: Patrick Gillan.

NI Pygmy Goat Cup Shield for the champion female: Nathaniel Lennox.

Lurgan Show Society Cup for the reserve champion female: Nathaniel Lennox.

Mary Bloomer Cup for the best young handler: Megan Ross.

Female kid – 1, 2, and 3, Adam Frazer.

Female kid– 1, and 2, Adam Frazer; 3,Victoria Minford.

Male kid – 1, Patrick Gillan; 2, Adam Frazer; 3, Nathaniel Lennox.

Female yearling – 1, Nathaniel Lennox; 2, Emma Moulds.

Male yearling – 1, Patrick Gillan; 2,Jim McCaulay.

Adult female, two to five years-old – 1, and 2, Nathaniel Lennox; 3, Margaret Conn.

Adult female, over five-years-old – 1, Emma Moulds; 2, Adam Frazer.

Adult male, over two years-old – 1, Nathaniel Lennox; 2, James Ross; 3, Emma Moulds.

Male progeny – 1, Nathaniel Lennox; 2, Adam Frazer.

Young handler – 1, Megan Ross; 2, Moly Vance Mallon; 3, Aodhan Gillan.

Alfie Wells from Portadown gets his Hampshire Down sheep ready for the showring at Lurgan. Picture: Julie Hazelton/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Andrew Hamill from Lisburn was the winner of the junior beef young handler class at Lurgan Show. He was congratulated by Sonia McCleary, Emmanuel Kearney and Gillian Allen from ABP, sponsors. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The best soft feather bantam at Lurgan Show was an Ancona rooster owned by Brian King, Ballymena. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Sammy Clyde from Antrim exhibited the Limousin champion at Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton