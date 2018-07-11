Call for a ‘robust approach to drugs’

Issues surrounding drugs and anti-social behaviour have been raised with the new police commander for the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District.

The District Commamder, Wendy McAllister, was welcomed to the area by DUP MLAs Jonny Buckley and Carla Lockhart and Cllr Darryn Causby.

Speaking following the meeting Ms Lockhart said, “I was pleased to meet with the new District Commander Ms Wendy McAllister, Chief Inspectors Barney O’Connor and Jon Burrows along with colleagues.”

During the meeting they raised the need for increased robust policing to tackle drugs, anti-social behaviour and burglaries

Ms Lockhaert also said: “We had a very productive meeting discussing issues relating to bonfires and the need for increased police presence on the ground. We welcome the fact that it has increased and we would again call for calm.

“We want everyone to enjoy the 12th celebrations in an atmosphere of harmony and most of all within the law.

“We are celebrating our culture which should be respected and I would encourage people not rise to provocation and be respectful of others.”

Other items on the agenda included the ongoing dissident threat and violent extremism.

Ms Lockhart added: “As we enter a new era with a new District Commander we will continue to work with the police and try to ensure that the community is safe and has adequate policing resources going forward. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Mr David Moore the former District Commander who worked tirelessly within the community to ensure people’s safety. Mr Moore was a very effective leader.”