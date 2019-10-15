Call for action after horses killed in road crash

There’s been a call for ‘an urgent safety’ assessment of a rural road after two horses were killed in a “horrific accident”.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has made representation to Transport NI for the assessment of the Clare Road near Waringstown.

This comes following numerous accidents and most recently the death of two horses on Friday evening.

She said: “A number of residents on the Clare Road have been in touch seeking help and assistance to have speed restrictions implemented and more of a police presence.

Of Friday’s collision she said: “This was a horrific accident and very traumatic for all involved. Two horses are dead as a result of this incident involving a vehicle and a third escaped uninsured.

“I am lead to believe the scene was one of turmoil. On this occasion there was no individual physically hurt, however, these beautiful animals were killed.

“Back in 2016 I started to lobby the Department for Infrastructure on the ‘Dead Slow’ campaign, this campaign urges drivers to slow down to under 15mph when they meet a horse and rider.

“I have sought an urgent update and have asked Transport NI to assess this road for speed and safety. Restrictions, signage and robust policing is what is required and to this end I will be lobbying.

“Our rural roads can be a dangerous place and it is important that they are regularly assessed for safety.”