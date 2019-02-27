Call for fly-tipping in Obins St to stop

After a surge in fly tipping in the Obins Street area Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy called for the trend to stop.

He said people were dumping rubble, bin bags and other large items beside street bins .

“Those viewing this as acceptable wrongly assume the councils role is to lift this.

“The reality is that those involved are engaging in illegal dumping. Unwanted waste must be put in the appropriate bin or brought to one of the nearby recycling sites.

“Council can also collect large items for a small fee.”