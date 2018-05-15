Call for maintenance at access road to Rock Lane Graveyard at Aghagallon

There’s been a call for maintenance to improve the access route to Aghagallon Graveyard.

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle made the call this week after he was contacted by a number of people who were attending a funeral there recently.

Speaking following contact from those who attended a recent funeral at Rock Lane graveyard in Aghagallon Councillor Mackle said:

“I have been contacted by individuals who recently attended a funeral in the graveyard.

“Those who contacted me raised concerns surrounding access to the graveyard. The terrain is in a poor state and needs urgent attention. In addition the laneway used to access the graveyard becomes increasingly difficult in wet weather.

“This is a council managed graveyard and although it dates back to the 13th century it is still in use today. I have asked council to review the maintenance and upkeep of the graveyard.

“I have also requested the resurfacing of the lane used to access the graveyard.”