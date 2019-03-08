Call for vigilance after theft of oil

Residents of north Armagh have been urged to stay vigilant after the theft of oil from tank this week.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said he was contacted by a resident in Derrymacash regarding theft of oil from her tank on Monday.

Cllr McAlinden said: “The PSNI are aware of the theft and are pleading with residents to secure your tank and report any suspicious activity in the area.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson also urged residents to be vigilant.

“It beggars belief that thieves struck a home and drained their oil tank in the Derrymacash area. In these tough financial times I have no doubt of the impact this has had on the family who contacted me.”