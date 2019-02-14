Call to wear club, county or team colours at funeral of John Morrison.

In a fitting tribute to GAA stalwart John Morrison, mourners have been asked to wear the colours of their club, county or team at his funeral.

The Armagh man passed away suddenly on Tuesday at his home on Cathedral Road.

John was renowned across Ireland for his work with the GAA as a former manager of Counties Mayo and Antrim and coach for Armagh, Derry, Donegal and Leitrim.

A former school teacher who taughter in Portadown for a time, he was naturally gifted in passing on knowledge.

John was a charismatic character who was affable and friendly, and had an easy going temperament.

Armagh Harps, a club Morrison played for and managed, said they were “shocked and saddened this morning to learn of the sudden passing of John Morrison – a former player, manager, chairman and Hall of Fame inductee. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

A statement from Derry GAA read: “We are saddened to learn of the death of our former senior football coach, John Morrison.

“An inspirational man with a brilliant coaching mind who leaves us with many fond memories. Our thoughts are with John’s family and Armagh Gaels at this time.”

Former Armagh County player Justin McNulty said: “So sad to hear the shocking news this morning of the passing of a great man and a highly respected coach who helped mould my and countless other footballers‘ careers. He will be missed. Thinking of his family at this sad time. RIP John.

John was the beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Emma, Catherine, Patrick and Sean and brother of May.

His remains will be reposing in the family home tonight Thursday from 8.00pm.

His funeral will be held on Saturday from his home to St. Malachy’s for 11.00am Mass and burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

His passing is very deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren Rebecca, Jack, Katie D, Katie Mo, Matthew, Niall, Conor, Lochlainn, Scarlett and Hannah, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

All further enquires to J.J. McArdle & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 3752 2480

The family said; “Please feel free to wear your club, county or team colours at the funeral.”