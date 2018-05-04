Calling all truck drivers for fun day to help Anam Cara

The Big T Truck Run, to be held in Lurgan in June, is being organised by Stephen and Donna Green in memory of their son Tiernan who died suddenly last year, aged just 20.

There 200 trucks already confirmed to attend. There is no entry fee to this event but donations are accepted.

It will take place in the Emerson Sand Yard, Lurgan, on Saturday, June 30 and will include a barbecue, raffle with superb prizes, bouncy castle and live entertainment from country music star Pat Christie.

Also present to perform spectacular feats of truck-pulling will be Sean O’Hagan, who at 7’2”

and 32 stone is the world’s tallest strongman!

All proceeds from the day will go to Anam Cara Northern Ireland, supporting parents after

bereavement. Event organiser Stephen Green said that he had found Anam Cara’s meetings

for bereaved parents very beneficial.

For more information, contact Stephen Green on 028 3889 0056 or 0780062 3817 or at stephengreen705@gmail.com. For more on Anam Cara see anamcara.ie or call 028 9521 3120.