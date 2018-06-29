Calls for calm after bonfire set ablaze early this morning

Calls for calm have been made after a bonfire in Portadown was set alight in the early hours of this morning.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said the bonfire was lit at around 3.30am in what he described as a ‘deliberate attempt to deny the community the ability to celebrate their culture and identity’.

“I have watched over the last four weeks as mostly young men have put their shoulder to wheel to build the Edenderry Bonfire in Portadown. The area was kept clean, there was no tyres and there was a tangible feeling of excitement ahead of the lighting of the bonfire on 2 July to mark the first day of the Battle of the Somme on the 1 July.”

“These actions do nothing to help create a tolerant society and endangers the good will that has been created over the last number of weeks.”

“In calling for the community to remain calm in the face of provocation I also ask that other areas in Portadown and further afield come together to help the Edenderry Bonfire building rebuild a bonfire so it can be lit on Monday 2 June as originally planned. This would be the community response I would most like to see and in doing so it shows those who have taken this dangerous and clearly sectarian action will never deny the identity and culture of the community in Edenderry.”