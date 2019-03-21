Candlelit vigil in memory of Cookstown victims

A candlelit vigil is to be held in memory of three teenagers who died in Cookstown - one week after their tragic deaths.

Students Lauren Bullock, 17, Connor Currie, 16, and Morgan Barnard, 17, died after a crush at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick’s Day.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 'Connor Currie, one of three teenagers killed in the St Patricks Day tragedy at the Greenvale Hotel in Dungannon.

Connor Currie’s mum is originally from Portadown and many of her family still live in the town.

A special candlelit vigil has been organised for 7pm on Sunday night in front of the Spar on the Garvaghy Road in memory of Lauren, Connor and Morgan.