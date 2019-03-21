Candlelit vigil in memory of Cookstown victims

A candlelit vigil is to be held in memory of three teenagers who died in Cookstown - one week after their tragic deaths.
Students Lauren Bullock, 17, Connor Currie, 16, and Morgan Barnard, 17, died after a crush at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick’s Day.
Connor Currie’s mum is originally from Portadown and many of her family still live in the town.
A special candlelit vigil has been organised for 7pm on Sunday night in front of the Spar on the Garvaghy Road in memory of Lauren, Connor and Morgan.