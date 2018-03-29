Car crashes through hedge ending up in a garden

A car crashed through a hedge in a Craigavon housing estate ending up at a home owner’s front door.

Emergency services as well as the PSNI were called to the scene at Larkfield Meadows at lunchtime today.

Damage to junction box at Larkfield Meadows Craigavon

It is understood no one was hurt in the crash.

However significant damage appears to have occured to a junction box close to the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with other emergency services attended the scene of a one vehicle Road Traffic Collision (RTC) in the Larkfield Meadows area of Craigavon earlier today (Thursday, 29 March).

“There have been no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident at this time.”