A £75 fine was imposed on a 60-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for speeding in Portadown.

William McKinney, Killymerron Park, Dungannon, was also given three points.

He was detected doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on the Armagh Road, Portadown, on October 24 last year. McKinney did not appear in court.