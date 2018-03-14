Caught speeding on A1 carriageway

A 54-year-old man was fined £85 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Gerard Litter, whose address was given to the court as Ballynamoney Grove, Lurgan, was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 70mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 on September 8 last year.

A fixed penalty was offered but not taken up.

Litter did not appear in person in the court but he pleaded guilty to the offence by post.