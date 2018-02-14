Caused collision by overtaking

As he was overtaking on a stretch of road a 35-year-old man didn’t realise a car was turning right into a garage and there was a collision.

Andrew Malcolm, Ballycairn Court, Aghalee, was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

He was also given three penalty points.

The court heard that on July 29 at 4.10pm police attended an injury road traffic collision at the Cornakinnegar Road in Lurgan.

Two vehicles were involved and there were minor injuries caused to all occupants.

A vehicle had stopped on the road to turn right into a garage and as it was turning the defendant who was a few cars behind carried out an overtaking manoeuvre causing a collision.

A solicitor representing Malcolm said his client accepted the car was turning right and had its indicator on.