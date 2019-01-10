Cautious welcome to broadband improvements

Plans to improve broadband services in north Armagh have been given a cautious welcome by Sinn Fein.

Sinn Féin Cllr Catherine Nelson said she had been campaigning for equal access to broadband across the council area and said internet providers must work to ensure rural equality.

“At the beginning of the year BT indicated that 9% of homes and businesses across ABC had either ‘poor or no broadband’. That was unacceptable to us and we immediately lobbied for improvements and investment.

“We made it clear that any future investment should be targeted towards ensuring that everyone has access to broadband.

“I welcome improvements due in the Aghacommon area however there is more to be done. In particular for those in rural areas, those operating SMEs from their homes and those studying across our Borough. Derrymacash, Derrytrasna and the surrounding areas cannot be left behind.

“You can check if you are due an upgrade via the NI Direct website.”