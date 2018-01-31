Celebrating all that is best in motorsport

The old B&Q site at Craigavon is being transformed for a day to celebrate everything that’s great about motorsport.

If you haven’t already heard about the REACH Motor Festival, make sure you and your family are at the starting line on Saturday, February 3, from 10am–4pm.

Colin Turkington will be the star of the show as double BTCC Champion, he will be showing his RAC 2009 touring car; appearing alongside Colin will be a number of guests from the wider world of motorsport and all of these personalities will be interviewed on stage by Ian Lynas, international motor correspondent so that’s sure to be a treat.

North Armagh Motor Club will be providing an autotest demonstration and there will be a production car autosolo experience for those who would like a flavour of what motorsport has to offer.

Participants will have the opportunity to sit beside a professional driver as he takes them through a specially set up course – you simply sit back and enjoy the thrill.

This event has been extended to include anyone 12-18 years with the signature of parent or guardian present; and clearly if you are over 18 then what’s stopping you.

They also have 80 cars lined up for their motor exhibition and these include supercars, classic cars, vintage cars and some brand new models from local car dealers.

Ian Donald, Scarva Auctions will be the man in charge of a BIG CHARITY AUCTION and some of the items awaiting your bids include the following:

- a very special coat donated by Colin Turkington

- fabulous racing wall art donated by Andrew Hearst

- an autosolo experience alongside one of the professionals from our guest list

- BMW Baby Racing Car

All proceeds from the event (including the auction) will go to REACH MENTORING which is a charity based in Lurgan; the charity currently provides support to over 300 pupils across 23 schools in Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan.

The recent introduction of this work to Portadown schools was made possible with financial support from First Presbyterian Church, Portadown, by means of Edenderry Ministries, a charity established by the church as the focus of their outreach in the local community.

There will be lots of activities for children such as climbing wall and craft activities, and others may participate in a simulated racing experience provided by GAME, or tackle a fitness challenge.

It promises to be a fun day for all the family.