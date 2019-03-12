Charlestown blooms at awards ceremony

Charlestown has been presented with their Translink Ulster in Bloom 2018 Best Small Village award at a special ceremony at Ballygally Castle in Larne.

It was the 40th Anniversary year of the popular competition that celebrates the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Speaking at the Awards, Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt said: “It’s been a fantastic 40th year of the competition with many highlights! The success of Ulster in Bloom relies on the commitment and talent shown by local councils, community groups and businesses so it’s wonderful to see participant numbers grow as we enter the next decade of the competition.

“I’d like to thank NILGA, our expert judges and all our participants for their continued support. And, on behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our wonderful Ulster in Bloom Champions.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is organised by the NI local Government Association (NILGA). Alderman Freda Donnelly, Vice President, NI Local Government Association, said: “As a NILGA Vice President, I would like to express our appreciation and congratulations to everyone who participates and contributes to the Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition.

“As your Local Government Association, NILGA represents, promotes, sustains and improves local government on behalf of all councils and the competition helps us to focus on improving community participation and local creativity and to celebrate that right across our cities, towns and villages.

“This focus has never been more important. NILGA wants to see a Legislative Assembly and Executive up and running as soon possible, but we’re now into our third year of local government being the only democratically elected part of government within NI,” said Cllr Donnelly.

“Local government is, despite the necessary legislation, policies and resources, determined that local communities see no democratic or public service deficit and that they continue to deliver and develop vital services and invest in our local places,” she said.

“Today’s event is about celebrating you, the 2018 competition winners, for all involved, the competition celebrates the successes that can be achieved when we all come together to take pride in the places where we live and work, and together, create a better environment for everyone to enjoy” said Alderman Donnelly.