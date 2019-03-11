Check out what’s on this St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day is to get off to a rousing start with a number of bands parading across Lurgan and the surrounding areas.

St Paul’s GAA club will be leading the celebrations in Lurgan with the parade gathering at the Pavillion at 11am.

There was plenty of colour in the St Patrick's Day parade. INLM1211-164gc

The route starts from Glenholme Avenue and will take in Glenholme Park; Downshire Avenue; Teghnevan Walk; Richmond Gardens; Ashdene Park; Old Portadown Road; Gildnstown Road; River Glade; Old Portadown Road; Drumhin Drive

Hundreds of people are expected to gather to see the parade which is expected to last around an hour.

Stew available after parade and kids games in the pool room. Plus all the great GAA games of the day will be televised in the club.

Evening entertainment in the lounge is by Lurgan native Denny Coleman.

Some of those who joined the St Patrick's Day parade. INLM1211-163gc

Derrytrasna Community Group will be hosting this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade with a parade started at Sarsfields Hall starting at 11:30am

The route will go via Hall Rampart, Derrytrasna, Derrytrasna Main Road, St Mary’s Church and back to Derrytrasna.

Award-winning St Mary’s Pipe Band will be playing which should attract a good crowd.

Another parade is taking place in Derrymacash on Sunday started at 11am at St Patrick’s Church and heading to Wolfe Tones GAA Club.

Around 300 people are expected at the Aghagallon the parade, organised by St Mary’s GAC and led by a lone pipe, starts at 10.15am at Cranagh Hall heading to Whitehall Rd, Lurgan Rd and into Aghagallon Village

In Magheralin, there will be a parade organised by St Michaels GFC starting at 12.20 on St Patrick’s Day. The Outward Route will start at the Belfast Rd through to Ballymacbredan Rd. The parade will be lead by Magheralin Samba Band. Around 250 are expected to take part in the parade with around 100 supporters.

Across Lurgan there will be trad sessions and plenty of craic as many local venues have put on special St Patrick’s Day entertainment