Chemist makes final of pharmacy ‘Oscars’

A local pharmacy is in the running to receive a top industry accolade at the highly esteemed annual Pharmacy in Focus awards – the industry’s leading awards ceremony recognising the contributions of Northern Ireland’s pharmacy champions.

Orchard Pharmacy at Mandeville Street has been shortlisted for the Customer Service (1-3 Pharmacies) Award, which recognises the outstanding level of service provided to the local community and is open to independent pharmacies with fewer than three branches.

The mystery shopper, who judged this category, was not only impressed by the bright and welcoming appearance of the premises, but by the excellent level of customer service.

A record number of award entries were received this year from all over Northern Ireland, with accolades being handed out across ten categories: Customer Service, eHealth and Innovation in Pharmacy Practice, Pharmacy Team Member of the Year, Enterprise within Pharmacy, Working in Partnership, Pharmacy of the Year, Health Promotion, Pharmacist of the Year and Pharmacy Hero. A special merit of recognition will also be presented on the evening to an individual for Outstanding Contribution to Pharmacy.

Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges made up of experts in their field and by mystery shoppers.

Over 500 professionals will gather on January 26 at Titanic Belfast to hear who has scooped a prestigious ‘Chemi’ award. Businesses and individual pharmacists, counter assistants, technicians, policy makers and influential figures from the pharmacy world will gather to see the best of the province’s pharmacy professionals honoured.

For more information visit http://www.pharmacyinfocus.co.uk/pifawards/