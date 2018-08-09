Childcare scheme to close

SDLP MLA for Upper Bann, Dolores Kelly is encouraging as many parents as possible to register for the Childcare Voucher Scheme which is set to close in October.

Mrs Kelly said: “The Childcare Voucher Scheme is an initiative aimed at reducing the financial burden on working families by allowing them to take a portion of their wages in childcare vouchers, free from tax and national insurance. Unfortunately for parents, the scheme is set to close on the 4th October 2018.

“To find out what you may be entitled to, you can contact the Family Benefits Advice Service on 0800 028 3008 today. Given that Childcare is one of the highest outgoings in any household with working parents, costing families on average £168 per week, the SDLP are encouraging people not to delay on making the call to ensure they save on their childcare bill.”