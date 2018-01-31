Church fails to provide finances to Charity Commision

A Portadown Church has failed to provide information on its finances to the NI Charities Commission, it has been revealed

Portadown Pentecostal Fellowship which, according to its Facebook page, is a religious organisation, has failed to provide information on its finances within 10 months of its financial year end.

The NI Charities Commission said documents are 360 days overdue and the organisation is now in default.

According to Facebook page, Portadown Pentecostal Fellowship was a new church setup in Portadown area. “The churches main focus and foundation is based on Revelation chapter 14.”

The objects of the Church are, for the public benefit said to advance the Christian faith, to relieve sickness and financial hardship and to promote and preserve good health by the provision of funds, goods or services of any kind, including through the provision of counselling and support and to advance education.