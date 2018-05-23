Civic Centre lights up for ME awareness

On Saturday May 12 ‘The Fibro and ME Crowd’ highlighted International ME and Fibromyalgia Awareness day by arranging to have civic buildings in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area lit up blue.

Craigavon Civic Centre was one of the local council buildings which was lit up to raise awareness of the conditions.

A spokesperson for local ME and Fibromyalgia charities explained: “This year in particular we focused on millions missing out on life due to severe ME. We stood on Saturday to highlight the need for funding into research for a cure and to make professionals aware of the seriousness of ME.

“A special thank-you to ABC council for lighting up the civic buildings and to everyone who gathered in the ABC council area to demonstrate the need for change especially our Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson, Deputy Lord Mayor Sam Nicholson , MLA Carla Lockhart, Councillors Mark Baxter, Paul Greenfield and Alderman Paul Rankin and representatives of ‘Hope for ME & Fibro Northern Ireland’.”