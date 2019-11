In this week’s Portadown Times (29-11-19) and on our website we carried a story headlined ‘Concern at new 500 home development’.

In the article we incorrectly identified Michael Hannath as the planning applicant. We have been asked to point out the applicant for the scheme is Sustar Ltd and Mr Hannath is simply a property consultant working as part of the advisory team on the application. We are happy to make the situation clear.