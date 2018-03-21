Classy Cool to be guests at male voice choir concert

The 92nd Annual Concert hosted by Portadown Male Voice Choir will feature an extra special string quartet - ‘Classy Cool’.

Taking place at Craigavon Civic Centre on Friday, April 6, starting at 7.45pm the evening will be compered by comedian Gene Fitzpatrick.

With their high impact show ‘Classy Cool’ present classical music as never before.

The group has changed the perception that classical music is outdated and boring, without trivialising it.

Using some of London’s most talented musicians they play at an exceptionally high level while creating a dynamic, funny and engaging show.

Entertaining for both adults and children, they are the perfect addition to any event. People will leave remembering the special and unique entertainment that was provided by Classy Cool!

Tickets for the concert are priced £15, available at the door, from choir members or by calling at Winnies Newsagents in Woodhouse Street, Portadown.