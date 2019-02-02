Clean up of notorious drinking den and dump welcomed by SDLP

A massive clean-up at a notorious drinking den in Lurgan town centre has been welcomed by the SDLP.

Waste ground beside the Spar in William St that runs into North St car park has been a dumping ground and magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Waste ground has been cleaned up

Spearheaded by the SDLP, St Peter’s Parish and statutory agencies performed a clean-up operation.

SDLP Rep Ciaran Toman has welcomed the clean-up operation.

Mr Toman said: “While I welcome and thank the various agencies involved and also St Peter’s Parish in this clean-up operation, a longer term solution must still be found to tackle the high levels of anti-social behaviour activity on this site.

“Although, it will be a much easier job for the neighbourhood policing team to identify anti-social behaviour activity on this site with it now levelled off. It is much more visible from a greater distance!”

Lane runs from William St to North St car park in Lurgan

SDLP Councillor and Chair of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP, Joe Nelson raised the issue of anti-social behaviour with the PCSP and requested greater resources to be targeted in the area.

Toman added: “It is time that people who are dumping their rubbish at will on this site are held to account. I have asked that the council monitor the area on an ongoing basis to ensure fly-tippers are caught and held accountable.

“Illegal dumping is unwanted and I would ask those responsible for this to desist and I would also continue to encourage the public to report any instances to the SDLP office or the local council officials on 0300 0300 900.”