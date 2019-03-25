Co Armagh family feature in TV search for Ireland’s most talented family

A Co Armagh family is to feature on TG4’s hit Sunday night series Réalta agus Gaolta to find Ireland’s most talented family.

Kayleigh and Holly Ní Ghallchóir from Lurgan feature on the show this weekend on March 31st at 8.30pm.

From Crystal Swing to Clannad, the Irish family has entertained us throughout the decades.

Talented Irish families have excelled in their particular genres, whether it’s the pop music of The Corrs or the sean-nos dancing of the Cunninghams.

Now it’s time to find the next family that will entertain the nation.

They will be singing, dancing and banging out the tunes, as they go head-to-head against each other to win the opportunity to play live on stage supporting world famous Kíla in their National Stadium Concert in front of thousands, along with a cash prize of €3,000.

Hosted by Síle Seoige, the series will see over 70 acts battle it out to impress our judges, Irial O Ceallaigh, musician and TV personality, Sinéad Ní Uallacháin broadcaster with Raidió na Gaeltachta and Jim Lockhart, member of the Irish rock band “Horslips”.

Episode two airs on the 31st of March 8.30pm on TG4, everything from rock & roll and sean nós, to power ballads and more - The series has it all but there can only be one winner - this episode features the following families:

Kayleigh and Holly Ní Ghallchóir from Lurgan Co Armagh

Alex, Tommy and Ruby Farrell from Gorey Co Wexford

Jack and his sister Rebecca Cronin from Ballina Co. Mayo

Mum Patricia Kiernan with daughter Sileagh and son Fearghal from Kilcloon, Co Meath

Aoife and Niamh Páircéir from Blanchardstown, Dublin

The Jordan family from Colmanstown, Co. Galway

The Mhic Dhiarmada sisters from Cloonbonniffee, Co. Roscommon, and the Tattan family from Killeagh Co Cork