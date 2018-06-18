Cocaine and cannabis found

Several thousand pounds worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine were seized following the search of a house in the Corcrain area of Portadown.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences. The search was conducted last week.

Police said: “We paid a visit to a house in the Corcrain area of Portadown in search of a drug dealer and his stash.

“Whilst some might complain at a doubled workload we were ecstatic to get a two for one on this occasion... Keep the information coming and we’ll keep working it.”