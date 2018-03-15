Collided with another vehicle in car park and did not report the accident

After she collided with a car at Rushmere in Craigavon a 37-year-old woman drove on and did not report the accident.

Ruta Mauragiene, Drumgor Heights, Craigavon, was fined £75 last Friday at the local court for driving without due care and attention on September 17 last year.

She was also fined £100 and given five penalty points for failing to report an accident.

The court heard that on November 17 last year the defendant was leaving a car park when she collided with another car causing damage. She did not remain at the scene but the incident was recorded on CCTV.

Mr Joe McDonald, defending, said she thought she had struck a kerb but she should have stopped.