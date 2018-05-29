Community Pharmacies concerns

The long term sustainability of community pharmacies must be preserved.

That was the message from DUP MLA Carla Lockhart who attended a discussion on the future of community pharmacies.

She said: “In Northern Ireland we have over 530 community pharmacies which provide a crucial services to our communities. Unfortunately their funding model is not fit for purpose and we have a situation where their long term sustainability could be called into question.

Ms Lockhart said: “Community pharmacies are at the heart of our communities and we need to ensure their long term sustainability. It is unfortunate that we don’t have a current functioning executive to address this matter along with other serious issues which are affecting our Health Service. Sinn Fein have thrown away the opportunity to help those in need for a narrow political agenda which has only recently become part of their demands.

“We cannot play with people’s lives and we need to properly fund these pharmacies. As such a new funding strategy is required. I will continue to press for this.”