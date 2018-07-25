Company apology for foul tasting water

Northern Ireland Water has apologised to customers in Portadown over ongoing problems with foul smelling and tasting water being supplied to homes.

The company said that due to hot weather, the raw water from Lough Neagh which feeds Castor Bay Water Treatment Works, contained higher than usual levels of algae.

This resulted in the foul smelling water, however, they assured customers that it did not pose a health risk.

They have continued to monitor the samples over recent weeks and results show the water quality is now satisfactory.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “The higher than normal levels of algae resulted in taste and smell to be noticed by customers in the water from the tap, but did not pose a risk to health.

“During this period, NI Water worked closely with customers, ensuring vulnerable customers on our customer care register had a supply of water to meet their needs and alternative water was supplied to customers if requested.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience. The service they received was below our usual standards and for that we are sorry. Our number one priority is the quality and safety of your drinking water.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie questionned if the water was fit to drink: “Although systems throughout the Portadown area have been flushed it will take a while for odour and taste to completely disperse and I find it unacceptable that NI Water dismiss the concerns when it is clear that foul smelling water, although it does not pose a risk to health, it is not fit to drink. Therefore they must provide an alternative source of potable water.”

“We will continue to monitor this issue until it is fully resolved and would urge any constituents still affected to keep in contact with NI Water.”

NI Water added: “If any customer is still experiencing an issue with their water supply or have any specific concerns or requirements, they can call Waterline on 03457 440088 and we will assist them.”