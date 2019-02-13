Concern as disabled woman who carrys oxygen tank slapped with parking ticket

A woman, who carrys an oxygen tank, was given a parking ticket because her disabled Blue Badge had slipped and was not ‘correctly’ displayed.

The elderly woman, when explaining to the traffic warden what had happened, could barely get a breath such was her distress, explained Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr Gareth Wilson.

Cllr Wilson helped the disabled woman fight the parking fine which was issued at Magowan Buildings Car Park in Portadown.

Alderman Wilson took issue with the fine given the lady’s condition requiring her to carry oxygen and her total distress at being fined.

“The blue badge had simply slid down the dash slightly,” said Cllr Wilson who argued the detail of the badge was still “visible and verifiable”.

“It was such an ordeal for someone who suffers from ill health, a quiet unassuming individual who was just wanting to run an errand in Portadown.

“Both myself and William Irwin MLA then got involved and raised serious concerns with the Department on her behalf and thankfully our pleas were listened to and the enforcement notice was scrapped. The badge had simply slid down the dash a little, a common issue when a car door closes and creates a wave of air in the vehicle. However the information used to verify the badge was still visible.”

He said, “It is a huge concern given the fact the dear lady was so upset that the Enforcement Officer did not scrap the fine immediately whilst conversing with her and it was clear she could barely get a breath such was her distress at being fined. The lady was carrying a small oxygen cylinder to help her breath.”

He concluded, “You can understand her relief to have the fine rescinded and both William and I were delighted that the Department listened to our views. However I would urge that the Enforcement teams display a more compassionate approach to parking control in the future to avoid causing such distress to any individual.”