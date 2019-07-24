Concern as Emmett Turley remains missing for five days

A fresh appeal has been launched for information on Emmett Turley five days after he left his Co Armagh home.

This is out of character, and his family are very keen to get in touch with him.

It appears he had gone missing from his home in Lurgan from 7am on July 22.

On Monday the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page posted a photo of Emmett saying he had gone missing from his home.

"His family are growing more and more concerned for him. Please help us find him by sharing this post. If you see him, or know where he is get in touch with us immediately on 101."