Police have appealed to the public to help locate a 31-year-old man missing from the Lurgan area.

They say they are concerned for the wellbeing of Adrian Grenhan, who is described as being of muscular build and around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Police are appealing for help from the public.

He was last wearing a dark green Adidas tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who can help is urged to contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference 257 of May 10.