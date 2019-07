The P.S.N.I. is appealing to the public to help them locate a missing man from Lurgan.

Emmett Turley went missing from his on Victoria Street in Lurgan.

Emmett Turley. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

"His family are growing more and more concerned for him," said the P.S.N.I.

"Please help us find him by sharing this post," they added.

If you see Mr. Turley, or know where he is get in touch the P.S.N.I. ask that you contact them immediately on 101.