Concern over state of roads

SDLP Craigavon Councillor Declan McAlinden has expressed concerns at the current poor state of our rural road networks throughout the Borough and is calling on the Department for Infrastructure to ensure that an adequate budget is set aside to deal with these roads.

Speaking to the Lurgan Mail he commented: “I am hoping that now the Executive is up and running that the Department for Infrastructure will be ensuring that an adequate budget is set aside to deal with our rural roads which are currently in a very poor state.

“This is an issue that I, alongside my SDLP colleagues, have been calling for action over for a number of years.

“One road which particularly stands out for me and only because I travel on it every day is the Derrymacash Road and I know there are many, many others in similar condition. They are in a woeful state and urgently need sorted.

“We have made contact with the Department for Infrastructure recently and hopefully over the coming months we will see some progress on this issue.”