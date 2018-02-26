Conditional discharge after damaging vehicle by kicking it

When he lost his temper and kicked a car three times a man caused damage amounting to £400, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Gerard Joseph McAlinden (28), Lavery Avenue, Lurgan, admitted criminal damage on February 28 last year.

The court heard that at approximately 10.30pm the injured party and her friend were sitting in her car in a car park when the defendant arrived. McAlinden kicked a rear panel three times causing a dent. An estimate for the damage was £400.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said the other person had become involved in another relationship and there had been texts between both parties. Mr Downey said McAlinden had lost his temper.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that on payment of £400 in compensation the defendant would be conditionally discharged for two years.