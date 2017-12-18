Condolences as man dies after collapsing in Churchill Park

Sympathy has been extended to the family of a man who collapsed and died at Churchill Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the man, who was from the area, was in his 30s and the father of two children.

Councillor Paul Duffy, who knows the family, said, “I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to the entire family circle and friends.

“This difficult time is compounded by the fact we are fast approaching Christmas.

“Both the ambulance crew and police service did all they could at the scene and I want to thank them for that.

“The family now await the outcome of the postmortem.”