Confused customers turned up to 'closed' MOT Centre in Craigavon

Complaints are flooding in of customers, who turned up to their MOT appointment in Craigavon, to find it had closed.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said she had received a number of complaints that the Craigavon MOT centre was closed.

Mrs Lockhart said: "The staff are advising that it is closed owing to the ongoing safety issue with the equipment being used within the centres.

"No communication was made with those who had booked appointments and there are people whose cars run out of MOT tomorrow.

"The poor staff are left without any information and no manager to advise people of the next steps.

"I have made urgent contact with the Chief Exec of the DVA and the Minister of Infrastructure concerning this issue.

"People accept that it had to closed owing to the safety aspect but are frustrated with the lack of communication."