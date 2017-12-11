Consultation on proposals to gate Portadown Rd underpass is welcomed

A community consultation on gating the underpass at Lurgan’s Portadown Road has been welcome by Sinn Fein.

The underpass which leads from Oakridge to the former St Paul’s JHS has been a mecca for anti-social behaviour over many years.

Gangs of youths congregate to drink and take drugs causing considerable disturbance to local residents. It is also left in a dreadful state with young children having to negotiate broken glass on their way to school.

Cllr Liam Mackle welcomed progress on the gating of the underpass. I welcome the community consultation on gating the underpass. It is fantastic to see this move to the next stage. The residents of Ashwood, Oakridge and Mansfield have suffered decades of anti-social behaviour at the hands of those who gather at this underpass.

“Gating the underpass in the evenings and weekends will hopefully eradicate this problem. I would encourage the community to get behind this consultation and respond to it to ensure a strong case is made in favour of gating this area.”