Consumer Council support available for bank customers

The Consumer Council is supporting Ulster Bank customers in Moira ahead of the closure of its branch on June 26.

Dr Catriona MacArthur, Director of Consumer Insight, Empowerment and Protection at The Consumer Council said: “It can be worrying and inconvenient when a bank branch closes so our advice is to think about your particular needs and preferences when it comes to banking; then contact Ulster Bank on 0345 948 2222 to check how those needs can be met in the future. You could consider online, mobile or telephone banking.

“If you are not satisfied, take a look at The Consumer Council’s financial services map showing alternative banking services in the area. Consider switching if that is the best choice for you.”

For more information call The Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022 or email contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.