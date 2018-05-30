Convicted of assault on his ex-partner

An arrest warrant was issued last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 39-year-old man was convicted for an assault on his former partner in Portadown.

Vytautas Jonkauskas, Killuney Drive, Armagh, was convicted in his absence of common assault on a female on August 17, 2015.

A public prosecutor said that police were called to an ongoing domestic incident at an address in Portadown.

A Lithuanian female said her former partner had come to her house drunk and grabbed her by the top of her arm.

She was clearly upset and a 14-year-old child was present during the incident.

The court heard Jonkauskas had a previous conviction involving the same injured party.

Recording a conviction in the case District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, issued an arrest warrant to have the defendant brought to the court for sentencing.