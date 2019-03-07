Convicted of benefit fraud

A woman was convicted at Newry Crown Court today (Thursday, March 7) for claiming over £8,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Julie Byrne (45), whose address was given to the court as Copperfields, Gilford, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Carer’s Allowance totalling £8,917 while failing to declare employment.

She was sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

All wrongfully obtained money has been repaid to the Department for Communities.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud