Convicted of driving while unfit and taking vehicle

Fines totalling £1,000 were imposed on a 24-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences.

He was Nathan James Declan O’Hare, whose address was given to the court as Monbrief Walk, Lurgan.

For aggravated taking and driving away on September 7 last year he was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was fined £300 and banned for 12 months for not having insurance and fined £100 for not having a licence.

For driving while unfit he was fined £300 and banned for 12 months and a £100 fine was imposed for failing to stop for police.

The court heard that at 11.37pm police received a report of a car being driven by someone who may be under the influence of alcohol in the Silverwood industrial estate area of Lurgan.

At 11.45pm police saw a car with its main beam on and two people on board.

O’Hare was arrested and made a no comment interview.

Ms Siun Downey, representing the defendant, said the vehicle belonged to a friend of O’Hare.

She asked the court to give him credit for his early plea.

She added that her client was extremely embarrassed about the matter while his record did him no favours.