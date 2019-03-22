Cookstown tragedy funerals: The funeral mass for Morgan Barnard has taken place
Morgan died along with Lauren Bullock (17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick’s night
The mass was held at St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone
Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 22nd March 2019''Funeral of 17-year-old Morgan Barnard at St Patrick's Church in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. Morgan died along with Lauren Bullock (17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's night. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com
